This Touching Dog Obituary for Charlie Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Dog Obituary for Charlie

Sallie Hammett wrote a dog obituary for Charlie, her lovely dog that passed away, and her post has gone viral. She published her obituary in the newspaper. A dog obituary? It sounds strange, doesn’t it? But they are more common than you could possible think. Dogs are loving creatures, and they deserve to be remembered long after they are gone and there is nothing better than a well-written obituary from the loving owners to celebrate their dog’s life and unconditional love for them. In her obituary, she described Charlie that “he was best at unconditional love.”

Unconditional love is one of the best feelings in the world. Being loved no matter what your flaws are, or your shortcomings. You come from work and someone is waiting for you with all the excitement in the world to give you the most loving and welcoming hug. I’m talking of course about our furry friends: dogs. They are the most loyal and loving creatures ever. And no matter what happens, they are always there for you. Now, the best thing we could do for our little friends is reciprocate the same loyalty, love, and kindness or at least try.

Charlie was an important member of Sallie’s family. For the last five months, he suffered from Lymphoma. He eventually died on September 13th after years of bringing so much joy to his family. Sallie’s obituary is so touching, and it shows how a lucky dog Charlie has been and how lucky they were to have such a great dog like him. [h/t: nzherald]

Like most dogs, Charlie was a source of joy to Sallie’s whole family, and this is some of the bits she wrote in her moving obituary which was titled “Remembering Charlie:”

“Charlie’s favorite activities were walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling, and snoozing. If we’re being honest, Charlie loved everything life had to offer (except stairs. He hated stairs). Charlie loved the beach, car rides, bananas and socks. Charlie always loved going to his Grandma and Grandpa’s house, where he could get treats, chase squirrels, and pee everywhere cousin Captain peed. Charlie went tailgating, camping, hiking, and fishing. He lived the very best life.”

It’s great that Charlie has had a great, enjoyable life or what Sallie calls: “the very best life.” Sallie ends her obituary with a final note about how much she loves Charlie but reminds pet owners to cherish every moment they have with their pets:

“He will be forever missed and forever remembered, but he left behind his fierce love, which never wavered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give your pups some extra love in honor of Charlie.”

We’re sad Charlie is gone, but we’re happy to say that he’ll always be remembered by the family he touched with his kindness, his bright smile, and of course with his amazing ability to love unconditionally. From the bottom of our hearts, we say Rest in Peace, Charlie, the lovely dog that loved fiercely and was loved so much in return.

