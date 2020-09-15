This Stray Dog Did the Most Heartwarming Random Act of Kindness Ever

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

I think most of us agree that dogs are the kindest and sweetest creatures ever. They are loyal, and they always go above and beyond to protect and help their families. Wait a minute. Dogs also help whoever needs help. And the stray dog in this story is a great example of how kind dogs really are. They will go out of their way to help a stranger as well.

This beautiful and inspiring story happened in a town called Izmit in Turkey where a group of actors were participating in a theatrical performance. Actor Numan Ertuğrul Uzunsoy was playing a character that has recently fallen off a horse and was pretending to be in great pain. Apparently he was giving an amazing performance because someone believed he was really injured. [h/t: 9GAG]

This someone was no one but a stray dog who interrupted the performance to help. He wanted to help the man apparently no one was helping. It was such a sweet moment.The actor said: “I felt warmth on my face.” After being met with this kindness, he stopped acting. He said: “I was very happy when I felt the dog’s kisses. I was very touched. He was like an angel who wanted to help me. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was not expecting it.”

Of course, no one minded that the play was interrupted. Everyone simply loved the dog. It was such an amazing moment that no one could have ever expected. The dog was taken away from the stage and he eventually strolled away. No one knows now where he might be but we hope he gets back. The actor wants to help him find a home.

What a sweet and a kind dog. He definitely has a heart of gold. Not everyone can show such compassion and willingness to help. God bless the sweet dog. I’m sure this actor will remember this act of kindness for as long as he shall live.

Leave your vote 0 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%