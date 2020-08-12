This Reese Witherspoon Meme About 2020 Is So Popular Everybody Is Creating Their Own

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Everyone can create memes. This time it’s the Reese Witherspoon’s meme. Memes are almost synonymous with the internet. Both have co-existed together for a long time now. Everybody loves memes. They are funny, relatable, and spread fast. They are so popular that everyone can create their own memes. Memes can be about anything: an inside joke you share with your friends or using movie scenes to sarcastically make fun of reality. A lot of people would argue that 2020 is the worst year so far and for good reasons. We haven’t seen anything like it before, but that doesn’t mean we don’t joke about it. It is the only thing that makes it a little bit better.

Reese Witherspoon, the American actress, who is famous for Legally Blonde and the TV series, Big Little Lies, has had enough of 2020 already. She has decided to create a meme about this year. It has become so popular that now everyone is creating their own. Being quite a talented actress as she is, she is using photos from movies she has starred in to sum up every month of this year. Her Instagram post has gone viral. It has been liked by more than one millions. And fellow actors and actresses have decided to follow suit. As we speak, everyone is looking for photos (celebrity or not) to participate in the #Reesechallenge. Let’s see her post and who else has participated? [h/t: Buzzfeed]

#1 Reese Witherspoon, the meme queen who started it all

#2 Mark Ruffalo, also known as the Hulk

#3 We’d have to agree with Michelle Pfeiffer on this one. This year does look like Lamia, the evil witch from Stardust

#4 It’s Jennifer Garner, everybody. I’d have to say some people start a meme but others can perfect it. Do we have a winner?

#5 Naomi Watts, the sponsor of facial expressions for the infamous 2020

#6 Zooey Deschanel and the things she must have seen

#7 Jessica Chastain – if only she can go back in time to fix it all like her dad in Interstellar (nip the coronavirus in the bud)

#8 Viola Davis and only 2020 would make someone cry all these tears

You don’t have to be a celebrity to participate. Actors and actresses have the edge on everybody else because they have a lot of photos to cover every facial expression and emotion under the sun. Luckily, celebrities aren’t the only one participating in this meme. After all, everyone has to say something about this year. Here are some of our most favorite picks from #Reesechallenge.

#9 Can this year be getting any worse?

#10 Yes, what do we know? All months are exactly the same

#11 The look of surprise on this dog’s face is simply priceless. This year did take everyone by surprise.

#12 The least we can say about this year is: it’s complicated

#13 I’m sure this little girl had better plans.

#14 And this little baby who has been crying for months on end

At Stylish Eve, we couldn’t see why we shouldn’t create our own meme about 2020? So, here it is.

#15 Thank you, Tolkien and Andy Serkis for giving us Gollum

I think now is the time you look up your photos and try to come up with a meme about this unforgettable year. No one knows what you may come up with but we are sure it’s definitely going to be better than this year, and if your photos cannot describe the emotional roller coaster we’ve all been into, you can always use movies, songs, or whatever it is that you like. Because you need to remember that with memes, the sky is the limit.

For more celebrity content that has gone viral throughout this crazy year, you can check this article about Chiara Ferragni.

Leave your vote 0 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%