Bright Dog Rides the Bus Alone and Everyone is Fascinated

Every dog owner under the sun knows the hassle of having to walk the dog every day. Some dog owners are lazy, and some, unfortunately don’t have the time. Well, think about it the poor dogs need to go out and have fun, all the same. Now, what if I told there are bright dogs that can walk on their own, ride the bus alone, and then return safely to their houses? Would you believe it? This bright dog rides the bus alone every single day. And his owner is really lucky.

It is not a fairy tale. It is a true story. The clever dog’s name is Eclipse. She is a black Labrador Retriever-cross Mastiff from Seattle. And every day she rides the bus to the Belltown Dog Park alone. She even has a bus pass attached to her collar.

The story of Eclipse has fascinated lots of people on social media. The Facebook page about her is called “Eclipse Seattle’s Bus Riding Dog” and it has lots of followers who wake up every day excited to find out about Eclipse and her trips to the park. Going to the park every day has been the eight-year-old’s routine for a long time. Let’s see how it all started.

“It started when her owner, Jeff Young, was taking too long when the bus arrived, so she impatiently ran ahead and got on the bus by herself. The bus driver recognized her and dropped her off at the dog park, and later Jeff caught up with her. After several more trips by herself, Jeff started letting her go on her own, and she always comes back home a couple of hours later.”

Well, isn’t that convenient? Bus drivers and passengers are always happy to see Eclipse on the bus. She brings a lot of joy to passengers. Some regular passengers enjoy sitting next to her. Who wouldn’t love to sit beside the clever and most independent dog, Eclipse?

On a final note, we really think the bus passengers are really lucky. They get to meet this amazing dog every single day.

