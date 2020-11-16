Stray Cat Brings Her Babies to the Doorstep of the Woman Who Helped Her

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Kindness is hard to find, but not for a stray cat who knew exactly where to find it. A woman from Canada, Lisianne, woke up one day to find a lovely surprise right at her door: a stray cat with her newborn babies – six little kittens. The stray cat brought her babies to this particular house because that was where she was met with kindness. It turns out that Lisianne has been feeding the stray cat for many months. She simply didn’t know that the cat was pregnant. Once the cat has given birth, she took her babies to where she knew they could find food and shelter.

Pets have a way of knowing where to find kindness, and Lisianne didn’t disappoint them. She opened her home for them, until she eventually reached out to family, friends, and a local shelter for help. After all, seven cats are quite a handful especially because they are babies. Lisianne has adopted the mom, Usagi. One of Lisianne’s friends adopted one of the kittens. The other five are still looking for home, but don’t worry about them. They are in good hands, under the care of the Chatons Orphelins Montreal, a local rescue group.

It was later discovered that the cats suffered from breathing problems and conjunctivitis. Fortunately, they received the medical care required. So, if you think about it, Lisianne truly saved those cats.

