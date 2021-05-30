People Are Sharing Words Kids Mispronounce and It’s Adorable

Kids are amazing. They are inspiring and fun. Everything about them is adorable especially their first words. If you listen to kids when they speak, then you’ll know that none of their words sound anything like how words are pronounced, and only their parents can decipher what they mean. Every parent has a whole list of words their kids mispronounced. Now, because sharing is caring, Reddit user u/uglyassdude asked parents of the redditors community about some of the words that their young children mispronounce. Redditors didn’t disappoint. Let’s see some of the most adorable and unforgettable words kids mispronounce.

#1 The Lizard Boz is a completely different story.

“My child had a few when she was little.

Jubs = gloves

Dimasaur = dinosaur

Tee = tree

Las Begas = Las Vegas

Lizard Boz = Wizard of Oz”

u/micaub
selin sahin 5DB3cYe7Nxk unsplash
Photo by Selin Şahin on Unsplash

#2 This kid is going to be a scientist.

“Eyebulbs”

u/booleeta

raul varzar L CShKAuZsg unsplash
Photo by Raul Varzar on Unsplash

#3 They are still tasty no matter what they are called.

“Friend’s kid called them marsh-pillows.”

u/cherryboppins

leon contreras YndHL7gQIJE unsplash
Photo by Leon Contreras on Unsplash

#4 Potato .. Potato 😊

“When my brother was little, his favorite foods were hangaburs and sgabetti.”

u/gluestuff
carolina cossio Ucwd8w JHwM unsplash
Photo by Carolina Cossío on Unsplash

#5 I don’t think this kid loves “cupunder.”

“Our kid was successfully pronouncing almost every dinosaur name, including micropachycephalosaurus, and still saying “cupunder” instead of cucumber. I’ll miss that.”

u/scottevil110

mi pham FtZL0r4DZYk unsplash
Photo by MI PHAM on Unsplash

#6 No animals were harmed in the making of those cupcakes.

“He used to say “pupcakes” instead of cupcakes.”

u/Actually_Mom

nathalie spehner ME11XuIpUXg unsplash
Photo by Nathalie SPEHNER on Unsplash

#7 Who doesn’t want a pretty school?

“”Chris-Chris” = Christmas

“Pack-Pack” = Backpack

“Pretty School” = Pre-School”

u/HaroldRichardJohnson

gautam arora OVDtgUhUPBY unsplash
Photo by Gautam Arora on Unsplash

Kids say all sorts of funny words. If you’re looking for more, you can follow this reddit question which is part of r/AskReddit where people ask thought-provoking questions, share different experiences and stories. We hope you enjoyed how kids mispronounce words, and we’re looking forward to hearing what words your kids mispronounce.

