14 Great Christmas Movies for Kids the Whole Family Will Enjoy

Christmas is a fantastic holiday where you get to meet your family, enjoy great food, get gifts for your kids that are supposedly from Santa Claus, threaten your kids if they misbehave with the powerful Santa Claus, and collect the pieces if a kid ever finds out that Santa is not real. The best thing about this holiday or any holiday under the sun is you can all gather in front of the TV to watch movies. Since the holiday is for everyone, we have a list of great Christmas movies for kids that the whole family will enjoy. Some movies never get old and even if they do, they are still brand new for the little ones.

#1 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 2020 – PG

If Christmas isn’t about toys, I don’t know what it is about. Kids wait impatiently for them. They dream of Santa Claus. They write their wish list months earlier. This movie is about a talented toymaker, played by Forest Whitaker, his most magical invention, and his lovely granddaughter. The movie has been released less than a month ago, so no one will spoil it for you.

#2 Klaus 2019 – PG

Everyone wants to know how it all started, and this Christmas movie gives a lovely, imaginative story about the origins of the famous Santa Claus. It’s a movie about an old man, a mailman, and some kids who got their wishes fulfilled. This heartwarming movie will teach kids about the power of giving and collaboration.

#3 Noelle 2019 – G

Christmas is nothing without Santa Claus. Everybody thinks of Santa as one person. No one has ever imagined that Santa gets old and needs to retire like old people. His son in this movie is not sure he wants to take over as Santa, so Noelle, Santa’s daughter, saves the day.

#4 The Grinch 2018 – PG

Some movies must have a villain and the villain in this one is a green grumpy monster, Grinch, who hates Christmas and wants to ruin it for everybody else. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch. Don’t worry. The Grinch is not a lousy villain, and everyone in the family will have good time.

#5 Frozen 2013 – PG

“Some people are worth melting for,” is a famous line by Olaf, the cute icy creature from Frozen. Frozen is a movie about sacrifice, friendship, and love. Whatever happens, no matter how sad you are, love can truly melts mountains. This movie has some memorable characters: Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, who has become a popular Christmas toy, considering how he looks like a snowman.

#6 Arthur Christmas 2011 – PG

Santa should never forget about kids. Their gifts should always be delivered on time. This movie is about a gift that has been misplaced. So, Arthur, Santa’s son, travels with his grandpa to deliver the gift to the girl who asked for it.

#7 A Christmas Carol 2009 – PG

It doesn’t matter how old you are as long as you learn important lessons about being a good person. This is what exactly happens in A Christmas Carol movie which is based on the famous book by Charles Dickens. A miserly old man is given a chance to redeem himself.

#8 The Polar Express 2004 – G

What is better than taking a journey on a train, the Polar Express to reach the North Pole where magical things become a reality. It’s a trip worth taking with the talented actor, Tom Hanks and and the ingenious director, Robert Zemeckis.

#9 Elf 2003 – PG

An elf gets the shock of his life. He discovers he is a human beings. So, he travels to New York to look for his dad and tries to fit in with humans. It’s a fun, and adventurous family movie, starring Will Ferrell and James Caan.

#10 How the Grinch Stole Christmas 2000 – PG

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an adventure that shouldn’t be missed. Jim Carrey voices the Grinch. The Grinch wants to ruin Christmas, but a young girl takes it upon herself to change his mind.

#11 The Nightmare Before Christmas 1993 – PG

The Nightmare Before Christmas is not your typical Christmas movie, but it’s still fun to watch. It’s kind of a mix between Christmas and Halloween, and your kids will simply love. You would, too.

#12 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 1992 – PG

I guess it’s safe to say that Macaulay Culkin is one of the most famous kids in Christmas except that he is no longer a kid. He recently announced he turned 40. Lucky for us, we can still watch him as a kid in the most famous Home Alone movies. You can watch Home Alone 2 without having to watch the first one. It just happens that this kid is left home alone again for the second time.

#13 Home alone 1990 – PG

This is the movie that started it all, the great adventure of Kevin who realizes he can be okay on his own. He makes a plan and defends his home. In case you’re wondering, the answer is no. You can’t leave your kids alone on Christmas.

#14 A Christmas Story 1983 – PG

“The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” will this saying hold true for the little boy who tries to convince everyone around him that a Red Ryder BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him?

We hope you’ve enjoyed our list. We wish you and the kids happy holidays. This year has been really crazy, but it had its moments, its unforgettable moments. And it’s finally coming to an end. So, we might as well wish you a happy new year. Watch these movies and try to forget this year has ever happened.

