Golden Retriever Meets Baby Chicks for the First Time and It Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Dogs are simply the loveliest creatures ever. I’ve not met a single person who doesn’t love dogs, except maybe Chandler from Friends, but that’s a fictional character. So, he doesn’t count. All argue, though, which breed is the best. Bailey’s photos will definitely let you go for Golden Retrievers. They are known for their intelligence, their loyalty, and for being extremely sociable. It’s no wonder they are among the most popular dogs in the U.S. They get on well with kids, other dogs, and strangers in general. So, it comes as a no surprise that Bailey shows great enthusiasm after meeting his little friends.

I’m not sure if you’ve heard of this cute Golden Retriever before or not. He was born on January 17, 2018. Since his birth, his videos have been taking the internet by storm. Believe it or not, Bailey is a famous dog. His YouTube channel, This is Bailey, has more than 175,000 subscribers and more than 65,503,429 views. What is it about Bailey? Well, he’s cute, funny, and always open to meeting new friends. So, his owners always introduce him to new friends.

This time, they bring some cute baby chicks and because Bailey is such a sweet heart who meets the lovely little creatures with kindness, they mistake him for their mom. Their photos will simply melt your heart. Those chicks do not look scared because they know that Bailey will not hurt them. They are even so comfortable that they hide under his fur so that he protects them from any danger they might encounter. Baby chicks with their little baby instincts can tell their friends from their foes. How cute is that? So, if you want to bring baby chicks to your house, your pet – if they are as cute as Bailey – won’t cause any issues. The look on Bailey’s face says a lot about why we love dogs so much.

Leave your vote 0 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 6 Upvotes: 3 Upvotes percentage: 50.000000% Downvotes: 3 Downvotes percentage: 50.000000%