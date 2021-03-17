16 Funny Illustrations Women Will Relate To

134 Views

in General

65657190 156503485488785 4426301969641444594 n
84 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO

Women face a lot of challenges every day. One of these challenges is the desire to look like models on magazine covers but the expectation vs. reality is something that women know quite well and have to live with. Life is hard, but sharing what troubles us and making fun of it is what makes it all worth it. Sometimes, we need not to take things too seriously.

This is what Bella Sriwantana does. She draws funny illustrations that all women can relate to from frantically looking for your mobile phone when you have it in your hands to ruining the t-shirt of your boyfriend in what is supposedly a romantic moment. Bella Sriwantana has more than 104k followers on Instagram and she has shared more than 331 posts. Here, we share some of her funny illustrations that women will surely enjoy.

Women, enjoy Bella’s funny illustrations:

#1 The moment when you’re frantically searching for your mobile phone

We all know the terror of not finding your precious mobile phone. We’ve all experienced it at least once, and more times than we can possibly remember.

56252875 2267901516600075 1943259018502986447 n

Image Credit: Funny Illustrations from Bella

#2 We have strong willpower, but only in the morning.

Every day, we say this is the day I’m going to take care of myself. This is the day I change my diet and eat healthy food. In the evening, we all say, but we only live once.

56542960 288693605377803 3739690648327168174 n

#3 Expectation Vs. Reality

We follow guides, tutorials, and videos to the letter, but somehow we end up looking nothing like we expected. Somebody, please help us get it right.

 

57044402 149937572718280 3457551860175357217 n

#4 When you try hard, but someone else looks better without even trying 😂

Yes, all women request eyelashes exchange program.

 

58410482 522185581870269 5700803535058695083 n

#5 Your poor boyfriend.

This moment when you’re about to fall asleep while holding your phone, and it suddenly slips and hits you in the face.

60724432 2342117099410847 551221339977219143 n

#6 The art of not saying exactly what you mean.

Tomorrow, I will start a diet and tomorrow never comes.

64993520 2570845733180024 8372063062815415501 n

#7 Women don’t need help. They simply pretend because they enjoy getting help 🤣

Help me please! This is too heavy.

65301896 956372261421395 2890047433451422194 n

#8 The unexpected or expected challenges of doing the dishes.

Never underestimate what a teaspoon can do.

65657190 156503485488785 4426301969641444594 n

#9 Popeye knows that spinach grows muscles, but it can also do so much more.

After cooking spinach, it has a tendency to disappear.

65664157 899665400381502 7000683172462313304 n

#10 It’s a pity no one knows you try so hard to look your best because they never get to see you looking your best.

“This is how I was supposed to look today before the forces of nature ganged up against me.”

 

66281761 476811239750873 4781328132782348795 n1

#11 Not everyone takes great photos.

Appreciate the ones who do.

67031080 705726176535672 1264285706723138514 n

#12 Noting good ever comes out of being tagged in photos.

If only family and friends tag you in photos that you like.

68952722 2128219657284481 4811874357557810125 n

#13 When you want anything, but what you really want is nothing, or maybe everything.

Just tell your poor boyfriend exactly what do you want?

70124753 738756966564663 2662038267933763033 n

#14 The art of taking your cooking to the next level.

Who said you can’t add whatever you like?

70971580 2299525833491217 8393066741080693832 n

#15 Expectation Vs. Reality

Nothing is ever as it seems in movies.

71105556 418586192132312 168377368777391549 n

#16 Expectation Vs. Reality

What you think you ordered and what it really looks like, every single time.

73234178 358569404889280 2612047793785314409 n

 

Bella Sriwantana’s funny illustrations about women are so relatable. You can follow Bella on Instagram for more illustrations about the challenges and funny situations that women face every single day. If you love to see more relatable illustrations, you can check Paula Kuka‘s illustrations about women. Meant for entertainment only, illustrations are our way to see women’s challenges from a different perspective. It’s our way to not take the world too seriously and have some fun about some of our silliest mistakes.

Leave your vote

0 points
Downvote Upvote

Total votes: 2

Upvotes: 1

Upvotes percentage: 50.000000%

Downvotes: 1

Downvotes percentage: 50.000000%

Bella Sriwantanafunny illustrationsillustrations about being a momillustrations about women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *