38 Imgurians Who Nailed the Dress Up Your Pet Challenge

Are you proud of your pet? Do you think it’s the cutest thing that has ever lived and you can’t get enough of how cute it is? This post is definitely for you. The Imgur Community has started a lovely challenge “Dress Up Your Pet” and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. I don’t know how they convinced their pets to wear something. That in itself is quite the challenge. Well, I’m glad they did. All the pets look really cute. Get inspiration and maybe participate if you think your lovely pet can compete. You can check the whole challenge, here. For now, let’s see some of the best photos they posted.

Let the Dress Up Your Pet Challenge Begin

#1 These jeans were made for me.

#2 I’m rocking it with these sunglasses.

#3 Pink has always been my color.

#4 It’s cold meowwwwwwwwwwrr.

#5 I could be in show business.

#6 Don’t I just look cute?

#7 Don’t tell me I can’t wear a rain coat to the beach?

#8 Hocus Pocus!

#9 Getting ready for the fabulous Catwalk.

#10 I’m rocking my Valentine outfit.

#11 My fur doesn’t mean I don’t need clothes.

#12 I look so stylish.

#13 What did you just put on my head?

#14 Looking good?

#15 Who would’ve thought I’d look so good in this jacket?

#16 Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the queen of them all?

#17 This is a dress up your pet challenge. And not a garden challenge.

#18 Am I the winner of this challenge?

#19 Don’t be deceived. I’m the sweetest pet ever.

#20 Yeah, I steal my family’s clothes, but they’re totally okay with it.

#21 I’m not even sure what am I wearing?!

#22 I’ve not stolen anything. These are mine.

#23 I’m heading to a dog costume party.

#24 Dogs can also be the perfect superheroes.

#25 Doesn’t this cat look so purrfect?

#26 I think I’m the winner of this dress up your pet challenge.

#27 I’m ready to rock and roll.

#28 I know perfectly how to blend in.

#29 Merry Christmas, everyone.

#30 I think I’m the winner here.

#31 I look so good with these sunglasses. What do you think?

#32 I can probably mop the floors, too.

#33 Yes, I can read.

#34 I’m a cat in disguise.

#35 We’re Twins

#36 I’m up to the challenge.

#37 I’m sexy and I know it.

#38 I always look cute.

We loved all these pets in this adorable dress up your pet challenge from the Imgur Community. If you want more, you can check our dogs in Halloween costumes.

