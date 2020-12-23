10 Easy DIY Christmas Decorations for Beginners

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Christmas is almost here. It’s this time of year when you need to start with Christmas decorations. If you’re not good with your hands, all DIY activities will feel like a nightmare to you. The difference between acing Christmas decorations and sucking at them can be summed up in this picture.

The first part of the picture is what you think your Christmas tree will look like and the second part is what it actually looks like when you’re done decorating. It doesn’t look Christmassy, does it? Decorating for the holidays doesn’t have to be stressful if you know exactly what to do. We will walk you through some of the easiest DIY Christmas decorations ever.

#1 DIY Snowball Wreath

This snowball wreath decoration is so easy to make. You need a wreath form, hot glue, and Styrofoam balls in different sizes. Glue the Styrofoam balls to the wreath without leaving any spaces, and then glue a ribbon to it. You can hang it with a ribbon or a wire.

#2 Cookie Cutter Ornaments

Cookie cutters are perfect for your little Christmas DIY projects. You can easily use them with patterned paper to create great decorations. Cut the patterned paper just like the shape of the cookie cutter and glue it to the top of it. Glue a cord to the adorned cookie cutters to easily hang them on your doorknobs or Christmas tree.

#3 DIY Straw-Burst Wreath

You’ll need the following material: scissors, a sheet of white paper, hot glue gun and sticks, a box of paper straws, a pencil, a floral and craft ring, and a ribbon scrap. Glue the sheet of paper to the floral ring after cutting it to fit the shape of the ring. Glue the straws to the outer sides of the circles. Cut the straws in different sizes like the picture above. Glue a ribbon to hang it. And voila, you have a beautiful Christmas decoration. Full tutorial, here.

#4 DIY Upholstered Holiday Banner

Banners are easy to make and they bring extra cheer and festivity to your house. Get chipboard letters, scissors, fabric, a marker, staple gun and staples, polyester quilt batting, and a ribbon. The idea is to cut fabric and adjust it to the chipboard letters and use a ribbon to hang it. You can use Happy Holidays to use the banner for all the holidays under the sun. Detailed instructions, here.

#5 Christmas Vase

Christmas decorations do not have to strain your budget. If it’s not possible to get a tree, a small well-decorated vase will do. It’s also perfect for small houses. Simply wire ornaments onto the branches and add gifts around it.

#6 DIY Glittered Mason Jars

This is super easy to make and it will make your house simply magical. For this DIY decoration, you need glass jars, glue, glitter, a brush, and flameless candles. Apply the glue to the jar by using the brush and then add glitter and then add the candle. Simple, isn’t it?

#7 DIY Snowman Centerpiece

You’ll need lots of material for this cute snowman but as you can see it’s totally and completely worth it. You need three floral foam spheres of different sizes for the snowman’s body (4″,6″, and 8″).

Use kitchen knife to flatten the largest foam sphere so that it sits perfectly on tabletop surface. Soak floral spheres in water so that they hold water to keep white carnations fresh. You’ll need 50 single-stem white carnations and 30 single-stem white mini carnations. Use a dowel to hold the three spheres together. Insert the carnations. Use the twig as hands. Use a ribbon as a scarf. Attach a carrot and the small hat (any doll’s hat) with wooden skewers and finally use hot glue gun to attach buttons. Tutorial with pictures, here.

#8 Ladder Christmas Tree

You already have a Christmas tree if you have a ladder. It won’t cost you a penny and you don’t need to do anything at all. Just put the ladder and throw in some Christmas lights and you’re good to go.

#9 DIY Marbled Ornaments

You can really create something amazing from those plain white ornaments. Christmas decorations need ingenuity. Lucky us, it’s not difficult to create the fabulous looking ornaments in the photo above. Here’s what you need to do. Get a plastic container and fill it with water. Pour nail polish into the water, preferably new nail polish. Indigo is used in the photo above, but you can choose your color or even better mix different colors. It’s really your call. Stir the nail polish in the water and then dip the white ornaments inside it. You won’t need gloves because they have a topper. Get them out of the water and then hang them to dry.

#10 DIY Bottle Cap Snowman

if you’ve been keeping bottle caps, you’re in luck. For this decoration, you’ll need a couple of bottle caps, paint brushes, hot glue gun and sticks, buttons, white, black, orange, and red acrylic paint, ribbon, scissors, and glitter. Paint the insides of the bottle caps, glue them to a ribbon and glue bottle caps also together. Use end of a paint brush to paint eyes, nose, mouth, and buttons to the snowman. Tie a ribbon or yarn between first and second cap and glue a button to it. Add a ribbon to the back of the bottle caps and create a loop to be able to hang this cute snowman.

Christmas decorations are fun, and it’s better if they are affordable and easy to make. We hope you enjoyed our collection of some of the easiest Christmas decorations. To make the holidays more fun, we’ve also created a list of Christmas movies you can watch with the kids. Merry Christmas to you.

