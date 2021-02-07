10 Popular Bucket List Ideas to Try Before You Die

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

According to Merriam Webster’s dictionary, “bucket list” comes from the expression “kick the bucket.” Bucket List means the number of things that a person wants to do before they die.

Some people already know what they want and others look up bucket list ideas to see if there is anything that they would like to try. After all, everyone wants to live their lives to the full without any regrets. It is often said that older people’s main regrets are the things that they didn’t do. The key to a fulfilled life is knowing exactly what you want to do and going after it with all your heart. If you don’t have any idea about what your bucket list should be like, we dedicate this post to you where you will find crazy, ingenious, fun, and inspirational bucket list ideas.

#1 Visit the Wonders of the World

Travelling is one of the top items on any bucket list. Parting of living a fulfilling life is exploring the world and if you love history, this is not going to be such a bad idea. Of course, you don’t have to visit all the Wonders. Just pick your favorite ones and go.

#2 Go Bungee Jumping

This is not a great idea for the faint-hearted. Bungee Jumping is scary, but it can also be fun to try. If you’re really considering it, have a look the 10 Best Places in the World to Go Bungee Jumping

#3 Take a Cruise Around the World (Or Any Cruise)

Cruises are fun, but not everyone can afford to take a cruise around the world because it’s costly and also time-consuming. If you can take the whole around the world cruise, go ahead. If not, you can pick one or more segments from it depending on the places you would like to visit.

#4 Read Inspirational Books

Books can really change your life. The ideas you find in great books can transform your life. Get to your reading wish list, and if you’re not sure where to start, pick from this list: 1001 book you must read before you die.

#5 Watch Great Movies

Yes, this is one of the most important ideas in any bucket list. Like books, movies can have a huge impact on how we see the world. Have you ever felt like you’re a different person after watching a great movie? So, do yourself a favor and watch some of the best movies of all time.

#6 Go Scuba Dive

Scuba Diving is definitely not for everyone. It’s dark. It’s deep. And who knows what you’ll find in there? But it’s a rewarding experience for those who’ve dared to try it. If you want to add it to your bucket list, you may want to have a look at the following recommended places to go Scuba diving.

#7 Go Skydiving

If you are brave enough to try scuba diving in the deep blue sea, then you might as well go skydiving. It feels exactly as if you’re flying. And here you can check the best places to go skydiving.

#8 Swim with Sea Turtles

This is one of the loveliest ideas to add to your bucket list. Swimming with sea turtles can be relaxing and fun. See tips here on what to do around sea turtles and always follow advice of your guide.

#9 Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride

Hot air balloon rides are fun and exciting especially if you pick carefully where to take one. There are numerous fun locations you can choose from: mountains, monuments, or wild life.

#10 Attend a Concert of Your Favorite Artist

YouTube is great, but nothing matches attending a live concert. It’s something you totally deserve. And what are you waiting for? Pick the artist, check the ticket, save for it, and go. Insider has prepared a great list of musicians you must see live.

