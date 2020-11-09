Adorable Green Puppy Takes Internet by Storm

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Finally something cute to remember 2020 by, a Green Puppy was born in Italy.

This year can’t get any weirder, or can it? 2020 is going to be remembered for the coronavirus, the bushfire crisis in Australia, the year were everyone, or almost everyone, put on masks – and not Halloween masks. Well, it has been a wild year. And as it comes to an end, we’re hoping 2021 brings us so much hope and happiness. The good news is 2020 can be remembered for something else, for something so cute.

We’re often bombarded with photos of cute puppies online. We often see pet owners who argue their pets and puppies are the cutest ever. Pet owners are like parents, and whether we like it or not, parents always believe their kids are the greatest and the most adorable creatures in the world. So, who can really blame pet owners? All puppies are really cute. This year, no more arguments over the cutest puppy. We have a winner. Last month, exactly October 22nd, a green puppy was born in Italy. Yes, you heard it correctly, and if you’re looking for accuracy, its color is pistachio. The puppy’s color is rare, and the puppy looks nothing like its siblings.

Adorable Surprise to Italian Farmer, Cristian Mallocci

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci’s dog, Spelacchia gave birth to the green puppy, which was called Pistachio. The puppy was part of a five-dog litter. The other puppies had white fur like their mother. The Italian farmer was so happy about the puppy’s green fur because he believed green was a color of hope and luck. Mr. Mallocci will keep Pistachio and give the other dogs away. Pistachio will help the farmer herd the sheep.

Why does Pistachio have rare green fur?

So, despite its mother’s white fur, why did Pistachio have a green fur? Well, apparently it had contact with biliverdin, a green pigment while it was still in the womb. Unfortunately, Pistachio’s color will eventually fade.

Another Green Puppy Was Born in Philippines

Pistachio wasn’t the only dog this year born with a green fur. Right after Pistachio was born in Italy, Wasabi was born in Philippines. Chona, the owner woke up one night to find that her dog, Mocha has given birth to cute little puppies in different colors: black, white, brown, and light green. The green-colored dog was called Wasabi after the green spicy condiment from Japan. Since these puppies are the first babies of Mocha, the owner decided against putting the puppies for adoption.

Chona said: “We will take care of the dog together with its siblings and mother. They are all special for us.”

Well, I’m really happy a green puppy was born in Italy, and another one was born in Philippines. It is a rare phenomenon, and we got to witness it twice this year. 2020 is truly a year of wonders. It is a year of difficulties, but it’s also a year of miracles where green puppies are possible. It’s true they are losing their colors fast, but we still get to enjoy their beautiful fur even if it’s for only a really short time.

