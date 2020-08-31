40 Stolen Puppies and 6 Tips to Keep Them Safe

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

40 Stolen Puppies Found in a Van in Gloucestershire

Who hasn’t heard of the infamous Cruella DeVil? It is this evil woman from One Hundred and One Dalmatians who stole a lot of puppies to kill them and create a fabulous fur coat. How cruel? Her name implies it. Eventually, the puppies managed to escape.

Fortunately for all of us who love puppies and wish them no harm, One Hundred and One Dalmatians is a movie that is based on the 1956 novel by Dodie Smith, and Cruella Devil is not real. But if you think those kinds of thefts happen only in movies, you’re mistaken.

Last week in Gloucestershire, up to 40 puppies were stolen. The police found them in a van. The driver was stopped and arrested because someone reported seeing puppies loaded into the van. He said the activity looked suspicious. Up until now, no one knows the real motive behind stealing that number of puppies. They were not Dalmatians. Those are the breeds that were found in the van: Border Collies, Beagles, and Jack Russell. The matter is still under investigation, but most importantly the puppies are all now in good hands.

All across Gloucestershire just two weeks before the arrest, dogs and puppies were reported missing. There were so many thefts that the police issued a warning and advice to dog owners regarding how to keep their dogs safe. Here are six tips to keep dogs safe:

– Never leave dogs or puppies outside unattended.

– Keep their updated information on the microchip.

– Secure your gate

– Install a drive way alarm so you know if anyone gets into your garden or yard.

– Take lots of photos of your dog so if it’s ever stolen, you can always prove it’s yours.

– Beware of any suspicious activity, for example, strangers who keep asking questions about your dog.

We are glad no harm was done to the puppies. We really hope they are reunited with their families as soon as possible. Now, we know dogs are clever. If the police hadn’t saved them, they would have probably figured out how to escape or get back to their families. If you don’t believe me, read about Cleo, the clever dog that walked for 57 miles to reach her family.

Leave your vote 0 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%