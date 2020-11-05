38 Creative Hey Buddy Comics Dog Lovers Will Relate To

Hey Buddy Comics
If you’re a dog lover, Hey Buddy Comics is for you

A writer and an artist started Hey Buddy Comics so they can share their passion about dogs using the best of both worlds: writing and drawing to create something that dog owners can easily relate to. We all know that comics come in many shapes and forms. They can be about the daily struggles of a working mother, about kids, or about almost anything under the sun. After all, who wouldn’t want some humor in their life? Humor is what keeps us going. For dog lovers, there is nothing better than comics about dogs.

Hey Buddy Comics is so popular now they are followed by 186k on Instagram, 44.5k on Twitter, and 73,052 on Facebook. The page has also started a Patreon so their fans can support their work with money if they choose to. So, if you’re a dog lover who is curious about what dogs think about or do, you can definitely enjoy Hey Buddy Comics. Their work is both hilarious and so real.

Enough talking, let’s see some of the most creative comics of Hey Buddy Comics:

#1 Dogs always make the rules.

Hey Buddy Comics

#2 Everybody is a dog’s best friend.

Hey Buddy Comics

#3 Who can say no to dogs? Yes, we do.

Hey Buddy Comics

#4 Someone knows what the perfect date looks like.

Hey Buddy Comics

#5 A dog’s company is all that matters.

Hey Buddy Comics

#6 Dogs are always serious about protecting their friends.

Hey Buddy Comics

#7 Sharing is caring.

Hey Buddy Comics

#8 This is a deal that makes everyone happy.

Hey Buddy Comics

#9 Well, dogs are so unique.

Hey Buddy Comics

#10 We are so blessed to have dogs on Planet Earth.

Hey Buddy Comics

#11 Dogs are a wonderful, mysterious species.

Hey Buddy Comics

#12 Dogs’ greatest pleasure is seeing their friends smile.

Hey Buddy Comics

#13 This dog has a point.

Hey Buddy Comics

#14 Dogs should be allowed everywhere.

Hey Buddy Comics

#15 Dogs fall asleep all the time except when it’s time to go to bed.

Hey Buddy Comics

#16 You can never be lonely when you have a dog.

Hey Buddy Comics

#17 What could be better than taking the day off to have fun with your dog?

Hey Buddy Comics

#18 It’s all a matter of perspective.

Hey Buddy Comics

#19 Yeah, we need them.

Hey Buddy Comics

#20 We all have fun rules for our dogs to follow.

Hey Buddy Comics

#21 Dogs are happy no matter what they get.

Hey Buddy Comics

#22 Dogs shouldn’t ever compete. In the end, they all win.

Hey Buddy Comics

#23 So now you know who is boss.

Hey Buddy Comics

#24 Cute dogs can always make you change your mind.

Hey Buddy Comics

#25 Dogs make friends easily.

Hey Buddy Comics

#26 Isn’t this the sweetest thing ever?

Hey Buddy Comics

#27 Dogs are the most grateful creatures ever.

Hey Buddy Comics

#28 Owning a dog is exactly like being a mom.

Hey Buddy Comics

#29 There is always room for dogs.

Hey Buddy Comics

#30 When you have a dog, the floor is always clean.

Hey Buddy Comics

#31 This is the least they can do.

Hey Buddy Comics

#32 Dogs know exactly what they need even in the future.

Hey Buddy Comics

#33 There is nothing better than a great friend.

Hey Buddy Comics

#34 That is so true.

Hey Buddy Comics

#35 Freedom doesn’t mean anything without those we love.

Hey Buddy Comics

#36 You should only give your attention to what truly matters.

Hey Buddy Comics

#37 Small dogs or large dogs. They do have a place in our hearts.

Hey Buddy Comics

#38

Hey Buddy Comics

I’ve certainly enjoyed these lovely comics about our furry friends, and I really wish you did, too. Now, if you want Hey Buddy Comics to continue their ingenious work, you can support them here. For comics lovers out there, don’t despair. We have some great recommendations for you.

For more relatable Hey Buddy Comics, this post is for you. And this post is for those who want to know what love looks like after getting comfortable. Comics are a great way for us to see reality from a different perspective. They can make us laugh and think. Whether you are a dog lover or not, you will always find comics that you like. When it comes to comics, we always want more. Don’t you think?

