38 Creative Hey Buddy Comics Dog Lovers Will Relate To

If you’re a dog lover, Hey Buddy Comics is for you

A writer and an artist started Hey Buddy Comics so they can share their passion about dogs using the best of both worlds: writing and drawing to create something that dog owners can easily relate to. We all know that comics come in many shapes and forms. They can be about the daily struggles of a working mother, about kids, or about almost anything under the sun. After all, who wouldn’t want some humor in their life? Humor is what keeps us going. For dog lovers, there is nothing better than comics about dogs.

Hey Buddy Comics is so popular now they are followed by 186k on Instagram, 44.5k on Twitter, and 73,052 on Facebook. The page has also started a Patreon so their fans can support their work with money if they choose to. So, if you’re a dog lover who is curious about what dogs think about or do, you can definitely enjoy Hey Buddy Comics. Their work is both hilarious and so real.

Enough talking, let’s see some of the most creative comics of Hey Buddy Comics:

#1 Dogs always make the rules.

#2 Everybody is a dog’s best friend.

#3 Who can say no to dogs? Yes, we do.

#4 Someone knows what the perfect date looks like.

#5 A dog’s company is all that matters.

#6 Dogs are always serious about protecting their friends.

#7 Sharing is caring.

#8 This is a deal that makes everyone happy.

#9 Well, dogs are so unique.

#10 We are so blessed to have dogs on Planet Earth.

#11 Dogs are a wonderful, mysterious species.

#12 Dogs’ greatest pleasure is seeing their friends smile.

#13 This dog has a point.

#14 Dogs should be allowed everywhere.

#15 Dogs fall asleep all the time except when it’s time to go to bed.

#16 You can never be lonely when you have a dog.

#17 What could be better than taking the day off to have fun with your dog?

#18 It’s all a matter of perspective.

#19 Yeah, we need them.

#20 We all have fun rules for our dogs to follow.

#21 Dogs are happy no matter what they get.

#22 Dogs shouldn’t ever compete. In the end, they all win.

#23 So now you know who is boss.

#24 Cute dogs can always make you change your mind.

#25 Dogs make friends easily.

#26 Isn’t this the sweetest thing ever?

#27 Dogs are the most grateful creatures ever.

#28 Owning a dog is exactly like being a mom.

#29 There is always room for dogs.

#30 When you have a dog, the floor is always clean.

#31 This is the least they can do.

#32 Dogs know exactly what they need even in the future.

#33 There is nothing better than a great friend.

#34 That is so true.

#35 Freedom doesn’t mean anything without those we love.

#36 You should only give your attention to what truly matters.

#37 Small dogs or large dogs. They do have a place in our hearts.

#38

I’ve certainly enjoyed these lovely comics about our furry friends, and I really wish you did, too. Now, if you want Hey Buddy Comics to continue their ingenious work, you can support them here. For comics lovers out there, don’t despair. We have some great recommendations for you.

For more relatable Hey Buddy Comics, this post is for you. And this post is for those who want to know what love looks like after getting comfortable. Comics are a great way for us to see reality from a different perspective. They can make us laugh and think. Whether you are a dog lover or not, you will always find comics that you like. When it comes to comics, we always want more. Don’t you think?

