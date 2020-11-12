38 Brilliant Illustrations That Every Mom Will Understand

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

27 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

Being a mom is hard, and some would argue it’s one of the hardest jobs ever and for good reasons. Moms can’t begin to explain how exhausting and demanding their job is. If you’re thinking your full-time job is difficult, think again. Mothers take care of helpless creatures, who are still trying to figure out the world and in the process exposing themselves to countless dangers ranging from falling off a couch to eating something they shouldn’t have. A mother’s job is to run around chasing those little demons who create so much havoc, while taking care of them in the best way possible, and, most importantly, trying to keep them out harm’s way.

No one knows what it’s like to be a mom, except another one, of course. Paula Kuka is an artist who illustrates her daily struggles with her kids and her thoughts and feelings about motherhood. Her posts on Instagram are so popular she has 207k followers. So, let’s listen to what this one mom has to say about this exciting adventure.

#1 Moms Don’t Ask for Much

#2 Moms Always Buy Things for Their Kids and Never for Themselves

#3 If Food Is Served in a Dangerous Place, Your Kid Will Definitely Eat It

#4 You Always End up Buying More Than You Intended

#5 Dad Has No Idea

#6 Stop Being So Harsh on Yourself. Everyone Thinks You’re a Great Mom, Especially Other Moms

#7 Time Never Flies When You’re With Your Kids

#8 Being a Mom Means Your Efforts Will Never Be Enough

#9 Maybe You Shouldn’t Have Made That Cake

#10 Mothers Have Super Powers

#11 It Doesn’t Matter How You Feel or Think About Yourself. Your Kids Will Always See You as a Hero

#12 This Is Really the Single Item That You Need

#13 Nothing You Get Is Ever Going to Be Enough

#14 Being a Mom Means You Say Goodbye to Sleep

#15 Sometimes It’s Okay to Be a Little Bit Selfish

#16 No Matter How Much You Want to Have Some Time for Yourself, You’ll Always End up Missing Your Kids

#17 Nothing Is as Easy as It Seems

#18 Be Careful What You Wish For

#19 You Know Better Now Than to Cook Something From Scratch

#20 Every Day Is a Bad Hair Day for a Busy Mother

#21 The Only Place You Need to Be Is Beside Your Kids. You Know It

#22 Cooking When Your Kids Are Around Is Always an Unexpected Adventure

#23 Don’t Worry. All Moms Have the Same Pattern on Their Clothes

#24 Well, Let’s Just Being a Mom Is Difficult

#25 I’ve Spent Some Time for Myself Without My Kids, Said No Mom Ever.

#26 You’ll Never Expect What I Had to Go Through So My Kid Could Look This Cute

#27 There Is This Little Part of You That Wishes the Kids Miss You and Need You All the Time

#28 We All Know About Weight Loss. the Struggle Is Real

#29 Children have unique ways to show their love. And only mothers can appreciate them.

#30 Sometimes Even With the Perfect Planning, Things Never Go as Planned

#31 This Is What All Mothers Out There Wish to Say to You

#32 Going Out With Your Kids Is a Battle You Will Always Lose

#33 Yes, Kids Are So Wild

#34 Sleeping Beside Them, No Matter How Tiny They Are, Feels Like Sleeping Beside a Gigantic Bear

#35 This Is What Every Mother Plans to Do Every Single Day

#36 Those Little Creatures Have Many Hands

#37 And They Can Create So Much Chaos

#38 Being a Mom Means You Always Worry About Your Kids No Matter Where They Are

In her beautiful illustrations, Paula truly captures what it is like to be a mom. It is a demanding, full-time job where mothers get paid through hugs and kisses from their wonderful kids. It’s the only job where you get to be thought of as a superhero. To all the mothers out there, you’re all doing a great job, and your kids know it.

Leave your vote 0 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%