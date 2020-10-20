36 Stunning Drone Photos That Will Take Your Breath Away

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Before we proceed with those stunning drone photos, I think we should take a moment to explain the concept of drone photography. First things first, what is a drone? A drone is a “remotely-operated or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is also known as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS).”

This small vehicle flies on its own. Drone photography is using this vehicle to capture images that wouldn’t have been possible without it. Drones give photographers new, unique perspective. Their size and tolerance for harsh weather condition make capturing great photos possible. Think about it. Drones can go where no man can go. So, the possibilities of capturing great photos with drones are limitless.

It comes as a no wonder that there is a Drone Awards. It is one of the most important awards for “aerial” photography. Drone photography differs from traditional photography in every possible thing. That is why it has a separate competition. So let’s explore the beauty of nature through the eyes of a drone and see the stories behind those breathtaking drone photos.

#1 Where Herons Live

Drones make it possible for us to see the beautiful nests of herons in the tops of huge trees.

#2 Flamingo Flock Heart

In this photo, flamingoes gathered on this beautiful lake and unintentionally made this wonderful heart shape.

#3 Polar Plunge

This amazing polar bear photo was taken while he was not looking. He seems to be enjoying a great swim.

#4 Two Humpback Whales

The drone was so quiet and it captured those two humpback whales just swimming undisturbed.

#5 Goose Constellation

You can easily mistake those goose for stars shining in the night sky. And this is what happens when you see the world through drone photos.

#6 Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists

The photographer of this photo said that he heard that a whale in this area enjoys pushing the boats of tourists gently. It is true.

#7 COLORED WATERMIX

Well, what we can agree on is that nature is simply beautiful. And you can never expect what you see if you look from above.

#8 Mirror of the Land

If you’re wondering what this is? It is the “Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone, the biggest hot spring in the United States and third in the world.”

#9 Crabeater Seals Feeding

Those crabeater seals are not dancing. They are simply looking for food and it looks amazing from above. Drone photos really rock.

#10 Playful Minke

A group of kayakers in Cierva Cove, on the Antarctic peninsula unexpectedly found a group of young minke whales swimming around them.

#11 Lonesome Boat

Among all the nature and beauty, this small boat in the middle of nowhere is hardly noticeable. You will have to look twice before you see it.

#12 Help of Nature for Humans

I’m so grateful for drone photography. Now, we can see snowy earth from above without suffering from the harsh weather.

#13 Eye on the Desert

In this drone photo, we have hard time deciding which ones are the shadows and which ones are the real camels?

#14 A Cold Road

I would have never thought I’d say this about a photo. But it just looks so cold and I feel I’m freezing by simply looking at it.

#15 Snake Road

It’d be lovely to travel through that road. The colors of the plants are so mesmerizing. Don’t you think?

#16 The Silk Road

This drone photo simply looking magical. We want to add Aladdin with his magical carpet to this photo.

#17 Crabeater Seals on Ice

This is the second crabeater seals photo, and it just seems that they look great in photos while searching for food.

#18 Alone

I don’t know where are the rest of this seal’s family? But I’m glad it showed up at the right place and at the right moment.

#19 Crocodiles

“No animal is half as vile As Crocky–Wock, the crocodile. On Saturdays he likes to crunch

Six juicy children for his lunch.” Roald Dahl – This time, the crocodiles are feasting on a poor dead hippo.

#20 Feeding Time

This stunning drone photo looks like a painting. It is an otter eating a lumpsucker fish on the seaweed. The seaweed looks great in this photo.

#21 Nomads

Those beautiful camels are also looking for food and water. They blend well with the desert. It’s hard to tell them apart.

#22 Over a Million Flamingos

At first, I thought those were wave foams, but they are flamingos lining peacefully on the shore.

#23 Humpback Whale Feeding

Whales are a pleasure to see, whether feeding or dancing and we are so grateful for drone photos.

#24 Flamingos

I would just get a drone to especially capture photos of flamingos. Aren’t they simply lovely?

#25 Above the Polar Bear

This photo offers a unique perspective of the polar bear. They are always hidden but not from the eyes of this drone.

#26 Cambugahay Falls

Here is a lovely travel idea for the adventurous you. The Cambugahay Falls look amazing.

#27 Autumn

Not all autumns look alike. In this drone photo, autumn looks simply fantastic, bright, and so colorful.

#28 Blue River

Without any doubt, nature is the most beautiful painting you’re ever going to see. And drone photos simply prove that.

#29 Nelder Plots

I love these plants. I’m sure we wouldn’t enjoy their beauty that much if we’ve not seen them from a totally different perspective.

#30 Blacktip Shark

I wouldn’t want to go there. It looks so dangerous. Luckily, no one was harmed while capturing this photo.

#31 Responsible Dady the Gharial with Babies

Families should always stick together. This Dady the Gharial is keeping his kids close and it’s not a place any human would want to go to.

#32 American Alligator

Get out of the way. Here comes the American Alligator. Again, we can’t stress enough, the importance of drones for capturing those extremely dangerous photos.

#33 Dolphin Clarity

Finally, some friendly creatures after all the gharials, crocodiles and alligators. Look at how cute they are.

#34 Bear and Salmon

Do you think the bear is scared of the salmon or it is the other way round? Well, I guess we’ll never know. W were never there.

#35 Beautiful Army

I wouldn’t really say they are an army. I’d say they are getting ready for an amazing dance.

#36 Love Heart of Nature

Well, if a photographer spent a lot of time planning a photo, it wouldn’t have turned out that beautiful. A shark is in the middle of a school of salmon taking the shape of a heart.

Now, that we’ve seen some of the most ingenious drone photos. We know that drone photos simply show us that the greatest of photos are unplanned. Nature is full of mysteries and drone photos simply unravel those mysteries by giving us a new way of looking at nature: from above.

Some of the photos here are really hard to capture again. If you want more of these photos, check the impressive gallery of Drone Awards. And if you want to see photos that is impossible to capture again, this post is for you. We hope that you enjoyed those photos. Give us the thumbs up if you did.

Leave your vote 0 points Downvote Upvote Total votes: 0 Upvotes: 0 Upvotes percentage: 0.000000% Downvotes: 0 Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%