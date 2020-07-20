32 Illusion Cakes From the Bake King That Will Blow Your Mind

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Artists always amaze us with their creative ideas. They see the world through a different lens. When we hear the word “artist,” what often comes to our minds are painters or even sculptors. No one would think about food artists. Food art has always been there, think of a mom who creates happy faces from vegetables so that her little kids would eat. Today, we talk about cakes.

We enjoy delicious cakes, and no one really cares what they look like as long as they taste good. Is this true, though? What if the cake looks exactly like a disgusting rat? Cake design is more than simply adding icing on top, and some people take the art of designing cakes to the next level like Ben Cullen.

Ben Cullen, also known as the Bake King is a multi-award-winning cake artist. He was originally a tattoo artist, but his life changed when he met a client’s mom who introduced him to the art of cake decoration. Nowadays, Cullen is a famous cake artist who creates the weirdest illusion cakes. They are cakes that don’t quite look like cakes. They can be mistaken for other items like toilet paper, PlayStation, etc. Cullen has more than 130k followers on Facebook. Are you willing to try some of his weird-looking cakes? Scroll down to check what they look like.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

I personally wouldn’t try the rat cake. What about you? Tell us which ones you’re most likely going to try and which ones you’re never ever going to touch? No matter what your decision is going to be, Ben Cullen is so talented his cakes will blow your mind.

