29 More Funny Signs from the Dude with Sign

Apparently, we can’t get enough of Seth Phillips. Yes, that’s the name of the guy who holds funny signs, also known as dude with sign. His signs are funny, sarcastic, and most of the times say what we all want to say. We’ve already shared some of Seth Phillips’ ingenious signs before. The journey began on October 2019 when Seth Phillips and Elliot Tebele took to the streets with a sign that said “Stop replying-all to company-wide emails.” Since then, the dude with sign has been taking to the street with insightful, funny signs. And we literally can’t get enough of his posts. He has a problem with literally, literally.

Let’s see some funny signs:

#1 Tell me about it.

#2 I’m happy someone eventually said that.

#3 Yes, I love watching trailers, but I love watching movies even more.

#4 The irony of literally writing “no caption.”

#5 What happens on TikTok stays on TikTok.

#6 Yes, please.

#7 We need to be reminded of that every single day.

#8 Yes, but sometimes we don’t really know what to type in. LMAO

#9 Yes, we need to know. What is in our hand sanitizers?

#10 Literally, this is the best sign.

#11 We’re all in a hurry.

#12 Your great. Thank you. Wait a minute “You’re.”

#13 Yes, remember to drink more water every day.

#14 Someone, please explain.

#15 Not that many people have been asking, but I’m gonna make that video, anyway.

Funny signs have always been around. You can find them everywhere as you’re walking down the street whether they have been intentionally left their to make you laugh or someone has mistakenly written something that turns out hilarious, like these signs here. But without question, the dude with sign is quite a phenomenon. His Instagram account has generated so much buzz and he now has more than 7.4 million followers and counting.

#16 Yes, but we’re impressed by the car.

#17 Someone is finally setting the rules for calling shotgun.

#18 Thank you, Twitter.

#19 Yes, Expresso can be a really fast train.

#20 Home Alone always and forever!

#21 That’s the kind of energy we all need.

#22 All plane tickets should be free.

#23 Well, the whole year is definitely not going well.

#24 I just want to go anywhere.

#25 That’s everyone when they’re bored.

#26 Movie theater popcorn is the best.

#27 Nice try!

#28 And for large meetings, mute speaker on Zoom, too. Everybody is going to be grateful.

#29 Yes, we paid too much for them.

My favorite signs are the Bernie Sanders sign, “there is no ‘x’ in espresso,” and definitely “You’re.” Funny signs are everywhere and the ones that resonate with us the most are the honest ones who truly say what we all agree with but don’t say out loud. That’s why the Dude with Sign is so popular. For more entertaining posts, please also check Hey Buddy Comics.

