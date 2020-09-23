25 Perfectly Timed Photos Impossible to Capture Again

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

It’s time for Perfectly Timed Photos

Perfectly timed photos. They are the photos captured at the right moment. I’m sure most of us had at one point in time spent several minutes trying to adjust our hands and heads to capture perfectly timed photos, like someone holding the Leaning Tower of Pisa or patting the head of the Sphinx. It is easy when you’re dealing with statues or other items that simply don’t move. You can try as many times as you like and you can come at any time and they will still be there.

But what about photos that you cannot capture twice? They are photos that cannot be repeated because the circumstances can never be the same again. What are the odds of a photo of a thunderbolt that feels like it’s coming from the hands of the Statue of Liberty being captured again or a woman with a dog’s body? The photos in this post, if they prove anything, they prove they were definitely captured by amateurs. They know how to take photos fast and notice what no one else might be noticing.

Let’s see now some of the most perfectly timed photos:

#1 This is a great perfectly timed photo idea to add to your bucket list.

#2 And every once in a while, Gulliver shows up.

#3 Look at that. What are the chances?

#4 This dog looks so vicious.

#5 In the middle of the road, she parted her hair.

#6 Someone has actually got hold of cloud 9

#7 Such a strong woman. She must be exercising.

#8 This bike will take you places. Well, far away places.

#9 Nice shot.

#10 Mrs. Gulliver has come to town.

#11 A perfectly timed photo where a helicopter becomes as small as an ant.

#12 Mountain Dew bottle is as big as a real mountain.

#13 Who is going to win?

#14 You should never put mirrors near where you stand.

#15 A cat girl. Enough of batman. We should be seeing more of this.

#16 Centaurs are mythical creatures, but this one is real.

#17 Some dogs can really surprise you with their hidden talents.

#18 And some fish just look so creepy.

#19 Wow, what a photo?

#20 And this superhero who singlehandedly held a plane.

#21 And this little bird who decided to win the race.

#22 This woman who decided to blend with nature. Perfect choice of colors for the beach.

#23 This plane is disturbing the peace of the temple.

#24 This statue was brought to life, literally.

#25 They look like they are having a lot of fun.

Those were unimaginable perfectly timed photos. We really hope you loved them as much as we did. For more great photos, this post about photoshopped photos is for you.

