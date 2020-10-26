25 Impressive Photos with Dogs UPS Driver Meets on the Way

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

We take a lot of things for granted. But, sometimes, you have to look around and enjoy everything you come across. One UPS driver never takes his journey to work for granted. He stops and takes photos with dogs he meets randomly on the way. The UPS driver’s name is Jason Hardesty. What could be better than coming across different dogs every day? Jason Hardesty wakes up in the morning wondering about what his day would bring. He doesn’t wonder alone. Jason Hardesty has more than 95k followers on Instagram, and they also can’t wait to see the photos with dogs that he regularly posts.

It all started two years ago when Jason began working in a new neighborhood and the dogs were very friendly. He started posting the photos online and people simply loved them. Jason Hardesty who lives in New Orleans has seen a boost in the number of followers on social media after Jamie Attenberg, an author who lives nearby, tweeted about him. After all, who wouldn’t want to follow someone who posts his great photos with dogs every day?

“I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood.”

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

Jason has inspired his followers with all the photos with dogs he posted. Those dogs are quite friendly. Thanks Jason for documenting your little trip to work and reminding us that we need to look around us and enjoy the little things, whatever they are. If you are looking forward to more great dog stories, you can also read Woman Buys Wrong Size Bed for Her Dog But Dog Pretends it is Perfect and/or Missing Dog Found 57 Miles Away at the Most Unexpected Place.

Leave your vote 1 point Downvote Upvote Total votes: 3 Upvotes: 2 Upvotes percentage: 66.666667% Downvotes: 1 Downvotes percentage: 33.333333%