24 Amazing Body Paintings That Will Mess With Your Head

The Exquisite Art of Body Painting

When some people hear the word “body painting,” they will automatically think about tattoos, but trust me when I say, body painting is not just about tattoos. Creativity has no limits. Art is one of the ways in which human beings show their talented and brilliant minds. Fortunately for us, art comes in different shapes and forms to accommodate various tastes. We create paintings, statues, take photos, etc. Some painters use charcoal pencils to create life-like paintings of animals. And others wait patiently to capture rare photos like the award-winning photo of two mice fighting.

There are artists who seek beauty in nature, but there are others who don’t look beyond themselves. They see potential in the human body and imagine the limitless possibilities of the beautiful art they can create. Body painting artists are so talented they will blow your mind with their amazing creations. There are numerous artists and techniques, and in this post we’ll go over some of the creations of the most talented body painting artists.

Hiraku Cho

Hikaru Cho is a talented artist known for her outstanding body paintings. She studied at the Department of Visual Communication Design at Muasashino Art University. Her art is inspiring and unique because of the optical illusion she adds to her work.

#1 We never thought that zip your mouth could have a literal meaning

Hikaru Cho 1
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

#2 That is confusing.

Hikaru Cho 2
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

#3 Don’t believe everything that you see.

Hikaru Cho 3
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

#4 Someone is about to completely disappear.

Hikaru Cho 4
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

#5 My hand is a flower.

Hikaru Cho 5
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

#6 What are you looking at?

Hikaru Cho 6
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

#7 How is that even possible?

Hikaru Cho 7
Image Credit: Hikaru Cho

Luca Luce

Luca Luce is a gifted make-up and 3D artist. He calls himself “the first Hand and Head Painter.” If you check his profile on Instagram, you will know that his art creations are unique. With his outstanding work and body paintings, he has established a huge fan base on Instagram with more than 298k followers.

#8 My head is full of full-blown ideas.

1
Image Credit: Luca Luce

#9 Someone is looking sharp. I mean looks like a shark.

2
Image Credit: Luca Luce

#10 The clock is ticking.

3
Image Credit: Luca Luce

#11 Be the light at the end of the tunnel.

4
Image Credit: Luca Luce

#12 We need to solve this Rubik’s Cube.

5
Image Credit: Luca Luce

#13 This is creative but scary.

6
Image Credit: Luca Luce

Gesine Marwedel

Gesine Marwedel is a German body painting artist who believes that “Body painting is the transformation of a human being into a breathing, moving, living piece of art.” She has participated in numerous body art exhibitions in various countries. As she describes it, her artwork looks and feels like it’s so much alive.

#14 A painting is trying to pass for a woman or a woman trying to pass for a painting. Who knows?

ge4
Image Credit: Gesine Marwedel

#15 Just a colorful picture of Mother Nature.

ge5
Image Credit: Gesine Marwedel

#16 What a tree.

geesine 1
Image Credit: Gesine Marwedel

#17 The sea looks so peaceful and real.

gesine 2
Image Credit: Gesine Marwedel

#18 I’m thinking of the time it took to capture a photo like this.

gesine 3
Image Credit: Gesine Marwedel

Alexa Meade

Although Gesine Marwedel and Alexa Meade are body painting artists, the concept behind their work is different. Gesine creates living pieces of art. Alexa Meade, on the other hand, takes our reality and transforms it into a painting. She does not create paintings of people. She literally paints people. If you see her work, you will mistake living 3D people for 2D paintings. In other words, her work is “a style of painting on the human body and three-dimensional spaces, creating the illusion that our reality is a two-dimensional work of art.” Her art makes it difficult to differentiate between reality and illusion.

#19 An artist who can turn people into paintings. Literally.

victorian blue alexa meade
Image Credit: Alexa Meade

#20 Only eyes can tell.

SunuKnowsWhatYouAreThinking1
Image Credit: Alexa Meade

#21 Are you confused yet?

ShaesMadeitWork Alexa Meade
Image Credit: Alexa Meade

#22 She blends well with her surroundings.

bold enough to wait alexa meade1
Image Credit: Alexa Meade

#23 Good job, Alexa

Blueprint installation alexa meade1
Image Credit: Alexa Meade

#24 It looks like a 16th Century Painting.

AfterCranach by alexa meade
Image Credit: Alexa Meade

History of Body Painting

A lot of us may think that body painting is a new art but that is not true. It is an ancient art that goes back to prehistoric times. It has been used by Africans, Asians, and Europeans. The only change, hence, is the different material used nowadays. The ancients used natural dyes from plants, fruits, clays, and charcoals to create body paintings.

There were many reasons the ancients used body paintings for example: funerals, war, hunting, status symbols, and weddings (are you thinking of Henna already?) Body paintings then were not random and not merely done for the sake of creating amazing art. They meant something and conveyed certain messages to the culture and the community they were applied at.

Body painting is a fabulous art. I am guessing you want to see more of it and we got you covered. You can check Creative Animal Hand Paintings: Handimals by Guido Daniele. Not all that glitters is gold and not all what you see is real. Artistis can create confusing optical illusions using the human body or any item under the sun. For more confusing images, check cakes that can pass for anything else, and if you enjoyed this post, let us know in the comments section.

