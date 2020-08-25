24 Amazing Body Paintings That Will Mess With Your Head

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

The Exquisite Art of Body Painting

When some people hear the word “body painting,” they will automatically think about tattoos, but trust me when I say, body painting is not just about tattoos. Creativity has no limits. Art is one of the ways in which human beings show their talented and brilliant minds. Fortunately for us, art comes in different shapes and forms to accommodate various tastes. We create paintings, statues, take photos, etc. Some painters use charcoal pencils to create life-like paintings of animals. And others wait patiently to capture rare photos like the award-winning photo of two mice fighting.

There are artists who seek beauty in nature, but there are others who don’t look beyond themselves. They see potential in the human body and imagine the limitless possibilities of the beautiful art they can create. Body painting artists are so talented they will blow your mind with their amazing creations. There are numerous artists and techniques, and in this post we’ll go over some of the creations of the most talented body painting artists.

Hiraku Cho

Hikaru Cho is a talented artist known for her outstanding body paintings. She studied at the Department of Visual Communication Design at Muasashino Art University. Her art is inspiring and unique because of the optical illusion she adds to her work.

#1 We never thought that zip your mouth could have a literal meaning

#2 That is confusing.

#3 Don’t believe everything that you see.

#4 Someone is about to completely disappear.

#5 My hand is a flower.

#6 What are you looking at?

#7 How is that even possible?

Luca Luce

Luca Luce is a gifted make-up and 3D artist. He calls himself “the first Hand and Head Painter.” If you check his profile on Instagram, you will know that his art creations are unique. With his outstanding work and body paintings, he has established a huge fan base on Instagram with more than 298k followers.

#8 My head is full of full-blown ideas.

#9 Someone is looking sharp. I mean looks like a shark.

#10 The clock is ticking.

#11 Be the light at the end of the tunnel.

#12 We need to solve this Rubik’s Cube.

#13 This is creative but scary.

Gesine Marwedel

Gesine Marwedel is a German body painting artist who believes that “Body painting is the transformation of a human being into a breathing, moving, living piece of art.” She has participated in numerous body art exhibitions in various countries. As she describes it, her artwork looks and feels like it’s so much alive.

#14 A painting is trying to pass for a woman or a woman trying to pass for a painting. Who knows?

#15 Just a colorful picture of Mother Nature.

#16 What a tree.

#17 The sea looks so peaceful and real.

#18 I’m thinking of the time it took to capture a photo like this.

Alexa Meade

Although Gesine Marwedel and Alexa Meade are body painting artists, the concept behind their work is different. Gesine creates living pieces of art. Alexa Meade, on the other hand, takes our reality and transforms it into a painting. She does not create paintings of people. She literally paints people. If you see her work, you will mistake living 3D people for 2D paintings. In other words, her work is “a style of painting on the human body and three-dimensional spaces, creating the illusion that our reality is a two-dimensional work of art.” Her art makes it difficult to differentiate between reality and illusion.

#19 An artist who can turn people into paintings. Literally.

#20 Only eyes can tell.

#21 Are you confused yet?

#22 She blends well with her surroundings.

#23 Good job, Alexa

#24 It looks like a 16th Century Painting.

History of Body Painting

A lot of us may think that body painting is a new art but that is not true. It is an ancient art that goes back to prehistoric times. It has been used by Africans, Asians, and Europeans. The only change, hence, is the different material used nowadays. The ancients used natural dyes from plants, fruits, clays, and charcoals to create body paintings.

There were many reasons the ancients used body paintings for example: funerals, war, hunting, status symbols, and weddings (are you thinking of Henna already?) Body paintings then were not random and not merely done for the sake of creating amazing art. They meant something and conveyed certain messages to the culture and the community they were applied at.

Body painting is a fabulous art. I am guessing you want to see more of it and we got you covered. You can check Creative Animal Hand Paintings: Handimals by Guido Daniele. Not all that glitters is gold and not all what you see is real. Artistis can create confusing optical illusions using the human body or any item under the sun. For more confusing images, check cakes that can pass for anything else, and if you enjoyed this post, let us know in the comments section.

