20 Unbelievable Celebrity Lookalikes That Will Blow Your Mind

Have you ever looked at the clouds above and seen a dog, a man staring at you, or maybe a mythical creatures? What about this shadow? Is it a friendly ghost or a fearsome enemy? Have you ever looked at a horse and seen a celebrity? Kids are famous for their imagination. They run around the house and imagine an adventure. They see everything differently. As adults, reality hits us hard. We hardly ever have time to look up at the sky or use our imagination. Do you still see an elephant in the clouds? Do you see ghosts in the darks? Imagination is a wonderful thing. It makes our world so much more fun.

Some people have not lost the ability to imagine and draw connections between unlikely things. It’s an amazing skill and in the world of the internet, it is a source of good laughs, too. Who would have thought or imagined that these horse celebrity lookalikes are even possible? It is definitely someone who likes horses. Who wouldn’t like horses? They are fun to ride. They have free spirit, and they can be our great friends. In this post, you’ll find 20 unbelievable horse celebrity lookalikes that will just make your day whether you like horses or not. [h/t: The Horse Network]

#1 I’m not even sure who wears the stripes better Ben Stiller or this horse?

#2 Bradley Cooper with his curly hair conterpart

#3 Nicolas Cage can be anybody with a simple Face Off

#4 Now, I’m confused

#5 Benedict Cumberbatch has pulled off a dragon (Smaug) and a tiger (Shere Khan). I’m sure he can pull off a horse.

People follow news on celebrities wondering what new hairstyles they have, what they wear during the Oscars, what new fashion trends they started, which movies they are going to star in and the list goes on. Everyone wants to mimic them. This time we don’t know if the horses mimic celebrities or it’s the other way round. These celebrity lookalikes are really uncanny. We always find people who look like celebrities. We know people who remind us of cartoon character but these lookalikes are so unbelievable. Well, it’s just something that celebrities need to add to their list of things to worry about.

#6 No one knows the story behind this hairstyle, but I wonder if it’s copied from this horse.

#7 This talented horse is going places

#8 Someone gets this horse a guitar.

#9 This horse looks so funny and cute.

#10 One horse to rule them all

In the past, riding a horse has been associated with power. It will make you feel like you’re flying. To ride a horse is to be brave. Horses have been always our friends. We have movies about horses like The Horse Whisperer and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. And now we also have this unbelievable.

#11 I wonder what this horse is thinking about

#12 This horse might be as famous as Owen Wilson and we just don’t know it.

#13 Both are ready to rock and roll

#14 You don’t have to be Kristin Chenoweth to look cute

#15 If only this horse could sing

#16 Polka dots never go out of fashion

#17 Now, I’m scared

#18 I wonder what they’re looking at.

#19 Who said horses can’t dye their hair?

#20 The similarity is uncanny.

