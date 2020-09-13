20 Sarcastic and Funny Comic Strips from Stephan Pastis

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Stephan Pastis is an American Cartoonist. He is the author of Timmy Failure book series, but he is famous for the creation of the Pearls Before Swine, a funny comic strip which appears in more than 600 newspapers. The comic strip features two friends: a rat and pig.

Through them, Stephan Pastis gives his witty commentary on everyday life. From making fun of how rumors spread to commenting on how insanely popular toilet paper has become during the coronavirus, Stephan Pastis, no matter what you believe in, is bound to make you laugh. His comic strips are humorous, relatable, and to the point.

Let’s see some of Stephan Pastis’s most humorous and funny comic strips:

#1 Don’t we all need a cozy happy box? Scooch over, please.

#2 The major plus of staying in bed is, of course, staying in bed. Are you kidding? It’s so obvious.

#3 To all procrastinators out there, this one is for you.

#4 Who would have thought there’d come a time where toilet paper would be insanely popular?

#5 To those of us who were light years ahead of their time.

#6 Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan are the tried and tested ingredients for happiness.

#7 The world is still as ugly as it is. Just get back to sleep.

#8 Let’s all hope it is a “happy” new year this time.

#9 The first rule of fight club is you don’t talk about fight club.

#10 Unfortunately, that is correct.

#11 LOL, the dating service got it so right.

#12 True story: when you have too many choices, you end up picking none.

#13 Who thought we would be so thrilled just to see other people?

#14 “And think of all the great things we would do” Yeah, that hurts.

#15 2020 is the year we finally figured out what truly matters.

#16 I think a lot of people will wait here with you.

#17 We should always be ready for the end of the world.

#18 The world is mad. Let’s hide in here.

#19 Shakespeare got this right: ” All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.”

#20 Let’s kill all the rumors once and for all.

The best thing about Stephan Pastis’s funny comic strips is that they have a message, a point that we can all understand and relate to. This kind of commentary goes deep into our hearts because it bears no judgement. It speaks directly to us with compassion and understanding. His comic strips show that he is one of us, as guilty of the same mistakes. Let’s all think what these funny comic strips are trying to say. We can only be better if we really try. Thank you, Stephan Pastis. We can’t wait for more funny comic strips from you. They are so inspiring and touching.

