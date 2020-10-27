20 Incredible Photos of Dogs in Halloween Costumes

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Just Because Dogs in Halloween Costumes Look Cute

It’s this time of year again: Halloween. And our lovely, furry creatures deserve great costumes. That is why in this post we have incredible photos of dogs in Halloween costumes to give you inspiration in case you don’t know what your dog should be wearing just yet.

Halloween is a great, scary holiday. It’s time for trick or treating, making jack-o’-lanterns from pumpkins, pranks, telling scary stories, watching horror movies, and of course costume parties. Costume parties are great because you can always get creative. If you’re a pet owner, it can be time to pick costumes for you and for your pet, or you know what could be even better: dress alike.

Let’s see some great photos of dogs in Halloween costumes:

#1

#2

#3

#4

Halloween goes back to ancient Celtic end-of-harvest festival of Samhain. The purpose of the whole celebration was to ward off evil spirits by lighting bonfires and wearing costumes.

#5

#6

#7

#8

Trick or Treat

Every Halloween kids dress up and knock on doors asking for treats, and if they don’t get their treats, they do some tricks.

#9

#10

#11

#12

The UNICEF started this program 69 years ago to help kids affected by World War II. Kids usually carry orange boxes to collect donations and since 1950 more than 180 million dollars have been collected.

Trick or Treat for UNICEF is going virtual this year. Check it out.

#13

#14

#15

#16

Scary Halloween Story: The Crying Lady in the Dakota

Whether this is a true story or not. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. The Dakota is an apartment building in New York City. John Lennon and Yoko moved into that building. Right before John’s assassination outside the building, he claimed to have seen a ghost of a “Crying Lady.” Creepy, isn’t it? It gets creepier. After John’s death, Yoko started seeing his ghost. The ghost of John told her “Don’t be afraid. I am still with you.”

#17

#18

#19

#20

Who is Jack in the Jack-o’-lantern?

Jack-o-lantern is a lantern made by hollowing out a pumpkin. The term is originally British, and it dates back to the 17th Century. During that time, it was the custom to refer to any man whose name wasn’t known as Jack. Jack-o-lantern means the man with a lantern or a night watchman.

Guinness Records for Lit Jack-o’-lanterns

The City of Keene, New Hampshire hit the highest record of number of lit lanterns on display. According to Guinness World Records, the number is 30, 581.

We really hope you enjoyed our posts about dogs in Halloween costumes. For more Halloween costumes for dogs, this post is for you. And for having more fun in Halloween, you can try the following DIYs. Have a happy Halloween, everyone. We hope your Halloween isn’t too scary.

