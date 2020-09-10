17 Random Hacks for Girls You Should Know About

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Let’s get started. It’s time for hacks for girls.

I’m sure you love hacks. Everybody does. There are hacks for everybody under the sun. So, it is no wonder that there are amazing hacks for girls. From makeup hacks to kitchen hacks, there are our way to do things better and in less time. Luckily for us, the internet is full of great ideas. And you find yourself asking yourself “why didn’t I think of that?” or “I wish I had known that earlier.”

We’ve all had our aha moments when we found better ways to pack clothes, store items, using an item for a different purpose, you name it. To tell you the truth, no one can get enough of hacks and neither do we. Today, we share random hacks that we believe every girl should know about. Let’s get started.

#1 Stretch a Tight Shoe

This one is quite easy. Put on thick socks and then put on the tight shoe and blow-dry your shoes. Repeat until it doesn’t feel too tight.

#2 Insert Your Jeans in Your Boots

Do you always feel like your jeans don’t fit into your boots because the jeans are too wide? Maybe it’s because you’re doing it all wrong. Fold your jeans neatly like in the picture and then put on your boots.

#3 Pack Your Shoes Nicely

Put you shoes in a shower cap so that the soles of the shoe do not touch your other clothes in the bag.

#4 Use Magnet for Your Bobby Pins and Tweezers

Install magnet strip in your bathroom so you can easily attach bobby pins and tweezers to it. You can easily find them and they are not going to fall off it ever.

#5 Spend Less Time Figuring Out Which Clothes to Give Away

This is the one of the best saving-time hacks for girls. Every time you try to give away clothes that you don’t need, I’m sure you wonder which ones are those? You have a big pile of clothes to sort.

Here’s a trick so that you can find out easier which clothes you have not worn in a year. Put your hanger in the opposite direction and for clothes you actually wear hang it like you normally do. When the time comes, donate or give away clothes if the hanger is in the opposite direction.

#6 Keep Your Necklace from Tangling

I’m sure it is annoying whenever you try to put on your necklace, you spend a lot of time to untangle it. Put it through a straw and it will never get tangled.

#7 Solve the Problem of Your Slippery Shoes

Slippery shoes are not fun. Actually, they are quite dangerous. There is a simple hack to fix this problem. Rub the soles of the shoes against a grater and voila.

#8 Stop Makeup from Ruining Your Clothes

How many times have your makeup ruined your clothes? There is a simple hack for that. You can add a bag on your head while putting on clothes.

#9 Use Dental Floss to Apply Nail Polish

This hack is perfect I’m sure you will want to try it right away. Wrap the dental floss around your nail and then apply nail polish. After you remove it, you will have lovely-looking stripes.

#10 Orange Skin to Give Your Shoes Lovely Smell

Peel an orange and add the skin to your shoes and leave it. It will make your shoes smell lovely.

#11 Spoon and Eye Makeup

Do you always make a mess when you apply your eye makeup? Using a spoon may help you apply it correctly. It’s like using a ruler to make a straight line.

#12 Vaseline for Shoes

If you don’t have shoe polish, don’t worry you can still clean your leather shoes. Vaseline comes in handy. You can clean your shoes with Vaseline. It will look great.

#13 Make a Hot Compress Bag

Add rice in socks and add heat it in microwave, and you’re good to go.

#14 Remove Smells from Toilet

This one is easy. Add Coca Cola to the toilet and flush it.

#15 Use Old Pantyhose Ingeniously

Do you have a pair of old pantyhose? Don’t throw them away. They can come in handy. You can add it to the sweeping machine hose and turn it on. If you’ve lost tiny items, they will be collected in the pantyhose.

#16 Wash Your Hands with Lemon

Cooking fish leaves the hand with a nasty smell. If you want to get rid of that smell, there is nothing better than washing your hands with lemon.

#17 Remove Chewing Gum from Your Hair

This is a nightmare for any girl. So, this is one of the best hacks for girls, ever. If you ever have a chewing gum in your hair, don’t despair. It is fixable without any damage. Put ice cubes on the chewing gum and it will easily remove it from your hair.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our list of hacks for girls. Let us know in the comments section what are your most favorite hacks? If you love reading about hacks and DIYs, you can check this. We hope these hacks help you make the best out of your time and your resources.

