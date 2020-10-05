12 Most Romantic Travel Destinations for Couples

0 SHARES Share Tweet Pin

Are you looking up the most romantic travel destinations? Look no further. We understand everyone wants their honeymoon to be perfect. You want to spend lovely time with your significant other, and there’s nothing better than planning a fantastic getaway to make it a reality, somewhere you’ll both passionately remember for the rest of your lives. We hope your life together is an endless honeymoon. But still you want your honeymoon to be special, and we’ve got you covered. In this post, we’ve collected some of the most romantic travel destinations for the hopeless romantic, or the adventurous you. Check our list of suggestions and feel free to tell us if you have better recommendations in mind.

1- Venice, Italy

Whenever anyone is compiling a list of the most romantic travel destinations, Venice is always on the top of that list. And there’s a good reason for it. It’s the city of utmost charm and beauty. It’s peaceful and different. What can be better than a dinner in the middle of the sea or a perfect gondola ride during the sunset? If you enjoy peace and serenity, then Venice is definitely for you.

What can you do there?

1- Visit Piazza San Marco

2- Gondola Ride

3- Long walks (Venice has no cars whatsoever. Isn’t that perfect?)

Image Credit: Gerhard G. from Pixabay

2- Santorini, Greece

This famous Greek Island is on the bucket list of places to visit before you die, and we see no reason it should not be on the most romantic travel destinations to visit. It’s also peaceful and quiet and the color of the sea water is simply mesmerizing. Who wouldn’t want to go there?

What can you do there?

1- Sail around the island

2- Watch sunrise and sunset

3- Swim in hot springs

3- Krabi, Thailand

Thailand, an exotic land for what is beautiful and extraordinary. Thailand is famous for its beautiful shade of blue water, and if you’re interested in visiting Asia, Thailand is the place to go. If you’re unsure where in Thailand? We recommend Krabi, which is located in the southern area of the west coast of the country.

What can you do there?

1- Visit the Thung Teao Forest Natural Park.

2- Visit the temples

3- Swim at Klon Thom hot springs.

4- Maldives

The name itself says happiness. The Maldives or heaven or earth is where the sea blends with the sky to form something inseparable, something peaceful and beautiful. It’s a perfect place for relaxation where there is only one thing you can do: swim. In the Maldives, you can swim your troubles away.

What can you do there?

1- Snorkeling

2- Diving

3- Parasailing

5- Istanbul, Turkey

A trip to the orient, to an exotic land wouldn’t too bad for your honeymoon. Who wouldn’t enjoy Turkey? It’s beautiful, peaceful, and best suited for one of the best most romantic travel destinations ever.

What can you do there?

1- Watch the Whirling Dervishes

2- Take a Bosphorus Cruise

3- Visit the Maiden’s Tower

6- Kyoto, Japan

Famous for its technology, Japan still has a magical sense to it with its beauty and mystery. In the past, Kyoto was Japan’s capital. In Japan, you’ll definitely something to fall in love with, something to inspire you and to awe you.

What can you do there?

1- Visit the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

2- Visit the Kiyomizu-dera Temple.

3- Walk through the marvelous Arashiyama Bamboo Groove.

7- British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands are in the Caribbean to the east of Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands. It’s not often on the list of most romantic travel destinations for couples, but this place is simply fascinating.

1- Explore the Baths on Virgin Gorda.

2- Sailing and Yachting without question.

3- Dive down into the Rhone National Maritime Park

8- Scotland

Scotland is famous for its breathtaking scenery and for good reasons. Scotland does look like heaven and if you go there, you’ll feel like you’re living a fairy tale. I’m sure you’re wondering where to go. Let’s see:

What can you do there?

1- Visit the Edinburgh Castle (it’s an iconic landmark there).

2- Enjoy the beauty of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

3- Visit the Loch Ness lake, famous for its mythical sea monster, Nessie.

9- San Francisco, California

California is famous for Hollywood and Disney. It’s where all the magic is. But can California be on top of most romantic travel destinations list? Since California is huge, Let’s narrow it down to San Francisco, yes, it’s possible for San Francisco to be romantic.

What can you do there?

1- Walk through Shakespeare Garden

2- Enjoy the most romantic Stow Lake

3- Simply walk across the Golden Gate Bridge

10- Aswan, Egypt

Aswan, Egypt is one of the quietest places ever. It’s where the famous Agatha Christie wrote her famous novel, Death on the Nile. Aswan blends the beauty of nature, serenity, and history. The Egyptian city has it all. If you’re in it for history, you’ll love it, and you want to simply sit to sip your tea by the Nile or take a boat, you’ll love it too.

What can you do there?

1- Spend a day in Aswan Botanical Garden

2- Visit the Temple of Philae

3- Stay in the Old Cataract (a hotel in the middle of nowhere)

11- Koh Samui, Thailand

Well, it’s Thailand again. This time in Koh Samui, an island off the east cost of Thailand. It’s famous for its lovely beaches. It is the second largest island after Phuket.

What can you do there?

1- Visit Angthong National Marine Park.

2- Go see the Big Buddha Shrine

3- Scuba dive in Koh Tao which means Turtle Island where you can see exciting and colorful sea turtles.

12- Bora Bora

It is an island in the South Pacific Ocean. It is literally in the middle of no where, and that is why it’s simply perfect for couples. It is also why it should take its place in online lists for most romantic travel destinations. If Bora Bora isn’t on that list, what should?

What can you do there?

1- Enjoy a Bora Bora sunset cruise.

2- Watch Dolphins and Whales

3- Swim at the Matira Beach (check more beaches you can visit)

There is nothing better than traveling with your significant other and exploring together the most fascinating places on earth. We hope you enjoyed our list, and tell us in the comments where you spent your honeymoon or if you’re getting married soon, where do you plan to spend it? Enjoy.

