10 Creative Ideas to Save Space in Your Small Apartment

All of us want to save space in our apartments. If you think about it, who wouldn’t? It’s great to keep all your stuff without feeling overwhelmed with clutter. But in these days, not everyone can afford to have a large apartment. If your apartment is really small, don’t worry. You can still enjoy it and save probably more items than you could have imagined. Small apartments just need talent and imagination so you can make the most of it. The good news is you don’t have to be a designer or an engineer to get it right. Some people have already done all the thinking for you. From the 2 in 1 items to the foldable furniture, these creative ideas will let you enjoy a clutter-free and an agreeable living space. Let’s start right away.

#1 Sliding Doors for Closets and Bathrooms

This idea is so simple and yet it is one of the greatest ideas when it comes to saving space in small apartments. Who needs swing-out doors to take extra space if sliding doors can serve the same purpose? They are so practical and we cannot recommend them enough if you need to save some space.

#2 Murphy Beds

This is the crème de la crème of space-saving items. Think of the space that any bed takes in the room, and you’ll know this one is a winner. It is a bed that has storage space behind it and can be folded to make room for a small coffee table or whatever it is you would like to use the extra space for before bedtime.

#3 Convertible Sofa

2-in-1 items are so perfect we can’t recommend them enough. You can change this sofa into a beautiful table with its colorful set of chairs.

#4 Sofa Bunk Beds

Or you can have a sofa that can be turned into a bunk bed. Having a perfect sofa is nice but sofas take so much space unless you can use that space and do something else with it. Voila.

#5 Wooden Shelf over the Toilet

Investing in vertical storage is such a great idea for small apartments. If you have a small apartment, you definitely have a small bathroom, too. This wooden shelf over the toilet looks simply perfect. Think of all the items it’s going to take. Your bathroom won’t look so cluttery after that.

#6 Curtain Rings on Clothes Hanger

An organized wardrobe makes all the difference in the world. It makes it easier for you to find clothes and save time. Hangers take a lot of space but if you add curtain rings to them, you will save a lot of space and organize your clothes better. You can add scarves, tank tops, etc.

#7 Storage Ottoman

In a small apartment, every piece of furniture matters. If you want to get yourself an ottoman, think of a great storage ottoman. It is a winning deal. This ottoman looks good, and you can store whatever you like in there.

#8 2-in-1 Ladder Chair

If you are investing in vertical storage, you’re probably going to need a ladder. A 2-in-1 ladder chair is great. You can use to get any item from the shelf and hide the ladder as one of your beautiful kitchen chairs when you’re done.

#9 Ironing Board/ Mirror

For some people, an ironing board is a must. To save space, you can use the 2-in-1 strategy again. This ironing board can also be used as a mirror.

#10 Window Blind Folds Out Into Laundry Rack

As you’ve seen from this post, there is nothing better than items that serve more than one purpose. Laundry racks look ugly and they take space, but this ingenious window blind that turns into a laundry rack is a great space saver. You can dry your clothes and then close it and enjoy a clutter-free room again.

Saving space is not a luxury. It’s a must. Those ideas, although simple, will help make the best out of your small apartment. Tell us in the comments section which idea is your favorite and if you’re looking for more articles about space saving, you can check our Smart Kitchen Storage Ideas for Small Spaces. With these simple ideas, you can turn your small apartment into a heaven.

